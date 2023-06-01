MSHP to participate in human trafficking awareness initiative

Starting on Jan. 9, troopers will participate in a 5-day initiative to educate drivers about the signs of human trafficking.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative starting on Jan. 9.

Troopers will make a concentrated effort to educate drivers about human trafficking. Trafficking is at $150 billion business and is not age, race or gender specific, MSHP said.

"Human trafficking often involves our nation's transportation systems, including Missouri's roadways," said Col. Eric Olson. "Our commercial vehicle drivers, inspectors, law enforcement officers, and the general public need to know what to look for and how to respond to these situations to help rescue the vulnerable people being exploited."

Here are some of the signs to look out for:

Presence of older significant other

Travel with older partner who's not related

Signs of psychological coercion, depression, anxiety, overly submissive attitude

Lack of control over time/money/personal items

Physical trauma

Poor health

Coached/rehearsed responses to questions

Drug use

Homelessness

Abuse advocates at Safe Connections said many times human trafficking is a local issue: victims can be runaway teens or adults down on their luck.

"If you see the movie "Taken" with Liam Neeson, it's a dramatic crossing the country's borders situation," Heidi Suguitan, Safe Connections said. "It often is but it's also a more local problem. We see things like teens who have runaway from home and have no options. I've personally known teens who had to do sexual favors to pay for a couch to sleep on. People don't always realize how scary it might be to be on the streets and how few options you have."

Suguitan said knowing the signs could save a life. Human trafficking has been on the rise in the past three years. In 2022, there were 260 cases in Missouri, according to Safe Connections. Over the past decade, cases have risen 48%.

"So often law enforcement is cleaning up the pieces of someone who was harmed," Suguitan said. "The fewer victims the better. It takes a long time to rebuild and it takes a community."