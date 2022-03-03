MSHP trooper taken to hospital after crash in south St. Louis County

The driver of the other car was given a sobriety test and taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was struck by another car in south St. Louis County.

The crash happened after midnight Thursday on the northbound Interstate 270 exit to Tesson Ferry Road. The trooper's patrol car appeared to have a dent on its back bumper, and a silver car had serious damage to its front end.

MSHP said the trooper was injured and taken to an area hospital. There were no details on his condition.

The driver of the other car was given a sobriety test and taken into custody. It was unclear if that driver suffered any injuries.