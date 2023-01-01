MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Crawford County

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44.

According to an MSHP crash report, the crash occurred while the trooper, a 25-year-old man from Rolla, was outside of his vehicle and on the roadside checking on a pedestrian.

A 74-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri, was traveling westbound in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500. He did not see the trooper and struck him, the report said.

The trooper was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. MSHP did not have an update on his condition as of Sunday morning.