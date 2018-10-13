Prosecutors say a Missouri State University student raped a woman hours after she attended Saturday's #MeToo rally to support survivors of sexual assault.

Zachary Alperin, 22, was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape and sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement, a woman met up with Alperin on Saturday after she attended the #MeToo rally at Park Central Square.

Alperin and the woman went to some bars in downtown Springfield and then went back to the woman's room on the MSU campus.

The woman told police she allowed Alperin to sleep in her room but told him not to touch her because she was intoxicated, according to the statement.

The statement says the woman told police she went to sleep and then woke up in the middle of the night to find Alperin naked on top of her.

The woman alleged that Alperin performed sex acts on her and she pushed him away.

Alperin allegedly told police: "I guess I tried to force myself on her, and I feel like such a terrible person for it."

Alperin was being held Wednesday in the Greene County Jail on $20,000 bond. He did not have an attorney listed for this case.

The rape and sodomy charges carry possible 7-year prison sentences.

