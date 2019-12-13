ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed, and another person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 Friday morning.
The crash happened on westbound I-70 near I-170 at around 7 a.m.
A tractor-trailer struck a car on westbound I-70, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The woman who was in the car suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
The tractor-trailer crash caused a second crash to happen. One other person was injured. MSHP said 6-7 cars were involved in the train-reaction crash.
Traffic on westbound I-70 has backed up for miles.
WB I-70 remains closed until 10 a.m. MoDOT has been requested to divert all traffic off westbound I-70 at West Florissant Road.
