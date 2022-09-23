Multiple agencies investigating St. Charles company contractor accused of fraud

“My priority is my citizens and making sure they don’t get defrauded in anyway,” said Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione.

Example video title will go here for this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — After multiple complaints Wentzville Police, Mayor Nick Guccione, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning people about doing business with a local contractor.

The owners of Tri-County Fence and Deck are accused of taking big deposits and never doing any work.

“From April of this year until now Better Business Bureau has received complaints from consumers reported losses totaling over $125,000,” Sarah Wetzel, BBB spokeswoman, said.

“They’re stating they’re an 'A+' accredited business which isn’t true,” Wetzel said. “If you come to BBB.org and look at their business profile they have an F-rating, which is the lowest rating you can have.”

Like many of their customers 5 On Your Side reporter Holden Kurwicki stopped by their storefront.

“There’s never anybody over there,” Corliss Foley, a former customer, said.

After receiving complaint after complaint Guccione said he is taking steps to protect his constituents.

“My priority is my citizens and making sure they don’t get defrauded in anyway,” Guccione said. “Our police are working actively with the Attorney General's office to ensure charges are filed, but we are taking steps to take away their contractor’s license."

"They haven't come forward for any more permits because they know they're busted now," Guccione said.

However, Guccione said he is concerned the business owners will simply setup shop in another town.

“It looks like in Afton they’re opening a couple of businesses other names,” Guccione said. “We want to make sure we get the word out on them.”

Since the Attorney General’s Office has already received more than 50 complaints against Tri-County former customers like Corliss Foley believes it’s time for someone to step in.

“They can’t help us, we’re victims, we’re done,” Foley said. “Maybe we can help someone who is not.”

We have tried to reach out to the owners of Tri-County Fence and Deck multiple times over the past two weeks but they have yet to respond.