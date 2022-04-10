Multiple detainees attempt to escape St. Louis juvenile detention center

Police said "a number" of juvenile detainees tried to escape the facility on Enright Avenue but none were successful.

ST. LOUIS — Multiple juvenile detainees attempted to escape early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center, "a number" of juvenile detainees tried to escape the facility on Enright Avenue. None of them were successful, and police were called to investigate.

It's the second incident at a St. Louis juvenile detention center in less than a week. On Thursday, police said eight teens were involved in a disturbance at the Juvenile Detention Center along Hogan Street.

Police sources said the Thursday incident resulted in injuries to at least one of the youth leaders there and about $10,000 in property damage. Police also said officers used pepper spray to subdue one of the teens.

Police were called to the center at about 9:45 p.m. for a report of a disturbance or possible riot.

Once there, police officers used pepper spray to get a 15-year-old under control, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

One of the employees suffered injuries to their hand, according to the sources.

This is the latest in a string of incidents at the city’s juvenile detention centers.