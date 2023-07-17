2 children, 3 adults suffered burns following St. Charles house fire

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two adults and two small children were taken to the hospital for treatment after a suspected gas leak led to a house fire in St. Charles Monday, sources told 5 On Your Side.
Officials said the fire happened at a home on the 500 block of Transit Street in St. Charles. Sources told 5 On Your Side the initial caller told officials someone lit a candle inside the house before the fire. Two men and two children suffered burns.
The spokesman also said multiple fire departments in the area responded to help with the fire.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.