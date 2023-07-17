2 children, 3 adults suffered burns following St. Charles house fire

A spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District said multiple fire departments have responded to help with the fire.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two adults and two small children were taken to the hospital for treatment after a suspected gas leak led to a house fire in St. Charles Monday, sources told 5 On Your Side.

Officials said the fire happened at a home on the 500 block of Transit Street in St. Charles. Sources told 5 On Your Side the initial caller told officials someone lit a candle inside the house before the fire. Two men and two children suffered burns.

