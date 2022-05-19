Authorities say that four people were injured in the shooting, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMMOND, La. — Four people were shot outside the Hammond High School graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus on Thursday night. Authorities say one person is in custody.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the gunfire erupted as students were exiting the ceremony and were meeting with their relatives.

"We had a normal graduation for Hammond High School within the building. When our graduates were ready to dismiss and the families were outside to greet them, outside the University Center, that's when the shots began to fire," Stilley said at a news conference late Thursday night.

Stilley apologized to families and the students who attended the ceremony.

"What should have been a very happy occasion for our graduates and their families ended on such a sad note," Stilley said. "We pray for the families that were impacted directly and our students who will always have this memory of this graduation on their minds."

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said that no juveniles were among the wounded, and none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

"The most important thing we need to know is that right now Hammond is safe. Southeastern is safe," Bergeron said.

A photo from an eyewitness showed a man on the ground being handcuffed.

Hammond High underclassmen will work virtually on Friday, school leaders say. Faculty will still report to work on campus.

Witnesses in the area shared video of a large law enforcement presence on the campus.

Huge police presence at Southeastern tonight due to an active shooter situation during Hammond High School’s graduation. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/RUDWh8FGL9 — Johann Castro (@thejohanncastro) May 20, 2022