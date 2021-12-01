Fire damages vehicles at St. Louis salvage yard

Employees were working during the time of the fire, but no one was injured, firefighters said

ST. LOUIS — Vehicles and vehicle parts caught fire Tuesday morning at a north St. Louis salvage yard.

St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby said firefighters were called to the the salvage yard on the 3700 block of Aldine around 10:44 a.m.

Employees were working at the time of the fire but no one was injured, Mosby said. There was no damage to any structures or other property.

The fire took around 20 minutes to extinguish.

What started the fire is yet to be determined.