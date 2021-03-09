Muny cancels last three 'Chicago' performances due to COVID-19 cases among cast

The performances were slated to the be last shows of the season.

ST. LOUIS — The Muny announced the cancellation of the last three performances of the season Friday due to COVID-19 diagnoses among the cast.

The Friday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 performances of "Chicago" were canceled.

The Muny said there were "positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases within the cast."

The performances would have been the last three shows of the 103rd season of the Muny. "Chicago" was the fifth of five shows in the season.

“While deeply unfortunate, the decision to cancel the remainder of this season is unquestionably necessary. The safety of our Muny family, both onstage and off, has been a top priority since day one,” said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan in a news release.