Muny announces free online season for 2020

For 10 consecutive Monday nights beginning June 15, you will be able to enjoy "Muny Magic in Your Home"

ST. LOUIS — You might not be able to take in a show at the Muny in Forest Park this summer because of COVID-19, but the show must go on.

On Friday, the Muny announced it will offer 10 weeks of free online entertainment during the summer.

For 10 consecutive Monday nights beginning June 15, you will be able to enjoy "Muny Magic in Your Home."

The Muny's series will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the Muny's concert series, Muny Magic at The Sheldon. That off-season series was launched in 2015 and hosts Muny favorites for intimate evenings of music, song and story.

The first Muny Magic at Home will feature Tony and Drama Desk Award-winner Beth Leavel and a guest appearance from Tony Award nominee Lara Teeter.

Muny Magic at Home will debut on Mondays, with a special encore showing every Thursday.

You can find Muny Magic at Home and more information on the schedule by visiting muny.org.