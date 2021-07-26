'We have been waiting': The Muny opens its first show since the pandemic began

Organizers say they worked closely with city health leaders to create the safest environment they could

ST. LOUIS — Crowds poured into the Muny's gates for the first time since the pandemic began.

Masks were highly encouraged for the outdoor show, which opened on the first day of the city and county's new indoor mask mandate.

Organizers say the summer schedule was pushed back as far as possible without canceling the season. And when the lights came on, so many were happy to see the show would go on.

"We have been waiting for the Muny to open," Mary Wantz said, adding another "waiting" for emphasis.

"There are people whose jobs it is to tell us the best ways to proceed, and it's our job to make sure that we are keeping people who come here safe. And that's what we're doing," Muny President and CEO Kwofe Coleman said.

Picking up tickets Monday, SLU Hospital nurse Mary Jozinn said "it's not summer without the Muny."

She said she's wearing her mask opening night, though she does feel safe outdoors.

"I am always comfortable being outside, but wearing a mask doesn't bother me because I have seen how it can prevent illness. And what people suffer from going through this COVID, I'll just wear a mask if that helps prevent that. That's not a big deal to me," she said.

Though the overwhelming majority of patrons decided not to wear masks for the performance all agreed on the were to see the show would go on.

"We're very excited. Very excited about it." Duron Witherspoon said.

"For me, it's just the experience of supporting musical theater in St. Louis," Greg Phillipson said.