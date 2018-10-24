ST. LOUIS — The nation's oldest and largest outdoor theatre is undergoing a major renovation.

It's a $20 million project and includes replacing the 83-year-old stage.

"So, this is what we call Phase One. Phase One includes the stage deck the building that houses all the mechanics, the light bridge the orchestra pit underneath”. said Tracy Utzmyers Muny, production manager.

The project will add about 17,000 square feet of usable space.

"There going to notice a lot of different the towers on both sides will be much larger than before. Giving them more storage more controls more AV systems the orchestra will now be under the stage," said Cameron Denison Tarlton corporation.

This is the largest project the Muny has undertaken since the theatre was built in 1918.

It must be finished before the start of the Muny's 101st season in June 2019.

Related: First off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots headlines Muny's 101st season

© 2018 KSDK