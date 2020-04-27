Muny putting plans in place to open in July

The Muny said it will revisit on June 8 and if conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe, the entire 2020 season will be postponed until the summer

ST. LOUIS — The Muny announced it is putting plans in place to open later this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the Muny, organizers said with careful and ongoing consideration it has announced a revised schedule to offer musical theatre in Forest Park in late July.

“Pushing opening night to late July, The Muny hopes to present five of the seven productions originally announced in the 2020 season, with the other two productions being postponed until the 2021 season,” the Muny said in a press release. “The decision to continue planning and moving forward at this time with a modified season was made based on all available information from national and local health experts and officials.”

It said it continues to monitor and adapt to the guidance of those officials with the interest of the community in mind.

Missouri is currently under a 'stay-at-home Missouri' order until May 20. St. Louis and St. Louis County's stay-at-home orders have been extended until an unknown date. Local leaders have said they will revisit the situation in mid-May.

The Muny said it will revisit on June 8 and if conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe, the entire 2020 season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.

The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes:

• Chicago | July 20 – 26

• Smokey Joe’s Cafe | Aug. 15 – 21

• The Sound of Music | July 29 – Aug. 4

• Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Aug. 24 – 30

• On Your Feet! | Aug. 7 -13

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd will move into the 2021 season.

“Since early March, The Muny team has been exploring every possibility that would give us the best chance of presenting a season for our audience so long as the environment becomes safe and healthy enough to do so,” said Muny Chairman of the Board, Louis A. Cella. “Like you, we hope this situation continues to improve so that we may gather to celebrate our Muny magic once again.”

Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps. New season tickets for the five-show package are available now.

"We’re hopeful that by late July we will be far enough on the other side of this situation to have the chance to share a few nights under the stars together at The Muny,” said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. “Ultimately, the guidance of health and government officials will determine if this is possible."

New ticketing dates are as follows:

• New season tickets are available now

• Season tickets will be mailed in early June

• Subscriber Exchange and Priority Presale: June 22 – 28

• Single show tickets go on sale: June 29

The Muny Box Office in Forest Park is currently unavailable. However, tickets can be purchased online at MetroTix.com.