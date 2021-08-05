The Muny wants your help picking next year's lineup of shows

You can pick from shows like "The Color Purple," "Legally Blonde," and “You're and Good Man, Charlie Brown”

ST. LOUIS — The Muny in Forest Park is thinking ahead to next season and they want to know what shows you'd like to see.



Right now, they have "Mary Poppins" and "Sweeney Todd" on the calendar. Those two shows were pushed to next year after The Muny announced a shortened season this year due to the pandemic.

You can pick from shows like "The Color Purple," "Legally Blonde," and “You're and Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

You can make your picks now by clicking here.