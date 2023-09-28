Calling mural artists: Design for Grant's Farm

A mural design competition offers $1,000 to $5,000 prizes.

GRANTWOOD VILLAGE, Mo. — Grant's Farm is calling on artists to help design a mural to adorn a wall in the Tier Garten.

In honor of the farm's 120th anniversary, artists are asked to submit designs with the theme "120 Years of Grant's Farm."

A winner will get a cash prize of $5,000. Two runners-up will win $1,000.

The winner will install their design in April. Grant's Farm will buy the necessary supplies. The mural should be permanent and environmentally friendly.

Grant's Farm is looking for visualizations of the natural environment through four seasons, historic architecture, the farm's animals, the Busch family and German heritage.

The submission should include the artist's resume, a biographical sketch and an artist's statement. The deadline to submit is midnight on Dec. 15, 2023.

Judges will include people from local art institutions, and the final decision will come from Grant's Farm.