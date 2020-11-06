'PaintedBlackSTL' spreading messages of hope, community pride across St. Louis

“Artists and designers are the unfiltered truth tellers of the universe," a co-organizer of the group said

ST. LOUIS — A group of artists is using their talents to share messages across the City of St. Louis on boarded buildings.

Jayvn Solomon is an artist and co-organizer of ‘PaintedBlackSTL.’

‘PaintedBlackSTL’ said while some of the boarded-up buildings are seen by some as a mark of violence and destruction, the group hopes the buildings can become symbols of genuine community pride, hope, cooperation and equity through the support of local black artists.

“Artists and designers are the unfiltered truth tellers of the universe. Here in St. Louis it’s important to acknowledge this and hear their personal truths,” Solomon said. “I was born and raised in St. Louis. I am black so I have had my run ins and encounters and to add to the landscape and dictate a narrative means a lot.”

The group has a GoFundMe for materials and supplies for the murals.

So far, $8,655 of the $15,000 goal has been raised. Click here if you'd like to donate

PaintedBlackSTL said it will share updates on its Instagram.

Organizers said to contact them if you’re a black artist who would like to participate, a business that has sustained property damage or if you can donate materials or supplies.

MORE STORIES