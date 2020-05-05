The 'murder hornet' isn't your average bug

Experts aren’t sure if the "murder hornets" can live in places like Missouri and Illinois yet

ST. LOUIS — You’ve probably seen it across the internet.

The "murder hornet," looks scary and the name sounds pretty scary.

It’s more commonly known as the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa Mandarinia, it's a roughly 2-inch-long hornet with a yellow-orange head.

They’ve made their way to the U.S. and were spotted in the Pacific Northwest.

Today in St. Louis talked with Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest Solutions.

“They're basically looking to get into the colony of honeybees to live off their larvae,” he explained. “That's kind of protein to them that they'll feed off of. But the unfortunate part is they basically kill off a lot of the worker bees”

The Department of Agriculture is expected to release more information in the coming days.