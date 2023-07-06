Eaglet adopted by eagle who had adopted rock set to be released into wild

The World Bird Sanctuary said it hopes "Rocky" will join an eagle community within the area after he is released along the Mississippi River.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After months of fostering, an eaglet known around the world is set to take his first flight in the wild Friday.

Eaglet 23-126, who is affectionately known as "Rocky" by his fans, will be released into the wild at Audubon Riverlands in West Alton at 11 a.m. Friday. "Rocky" and his foster dad Murphy became famous earlier this year when Murphy went from caring for a rock to caring for "Rocky."

Murphy, a 31-year-old eagle, is unable to fly due to injuries in his youth. Though he had never shown interest in fostering eaglets before, Murphy started defending a rock as if it was an egg. The sanctuary then decided to give Murphy a chance to help "Rocky."

In April, keepers removed RockBaby and introduced the chick to his enclosure using a "baby jail."

Slowly but surely, Murphy warmed up to "Rocky," eventually feeding him and forming a bond.

In recent videos, "Rocky" can be seen flying in the enclosure as he prepares to return to the wild.

In an announcement, the World Bird Sanctuary said it hopes "Rocky" will join an eagle community within the area after he is released along the Mississippi River.

The World Bird Sanctuary also announced a campaign to fund a new foster center in honor of Murphy, "Rocky" and Murphy’s Rock. If you would like to donate, click here.

Have you been wondering what happened to Murphy's rock? Well, as far as Murphy knows, that rock hatched into 126. In... Posted by World Bird Sanctuary on Monday, June 26, 2023