5 On Your Side wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Congratulations to the winners!

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side won five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Winners were announced on May 12.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.



• Investigative Reporting: Bad Apple Teacher

• Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush

• Excellence in Video: Flying through the Fox

• Podcast Excellence: Abby Eats St. Louis

• Sports Reporting: Just the right note

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

More than 750 awards in 14 regions represent more than 350 local radio and television news outlets from 49 states and four countries.