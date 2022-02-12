New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis

"I think all of it is an excellent idea. We need it," said neighbor, Tiffany Parker.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades.

However, change is on the way.

"We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll also offer scholarships for students," said Lonita Blackman, the President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated's Gamma Omega Chapter.

Blackman and her team are excited about two new projects they're confident will help revitalize the north side neighborhood.

"Once we get started then we'll be able to have a better idea of what's needed in the area," said Blackman.

Members of the AKA's Gamma Omega Chapter are now turning the former home of their national founder's family into a museum that will celebrate the achievements of local, national and international Black women.

"Specifically, the home is located at 2850 St. Louis Ave. It was the home that our founder's parents lived in and so she would travel from St. Louis to Philadelphia when she would stay here with them," added Blackman.

In 1887, Ethel Hedgemon Lyle was born and raised in St. Louis.

In 1904, she graduated from Sumner High School.

"I think she would be proud of the new, soon-coming museum," said Lonita Blackman.

And, that's not all.

The sorority's non-profit, the Ivy Alliance Foundation, also plans to build a 12-thousand-square-foot community center next to the museum.

The two-million-dollar, multi-purpose center will offer a space where people can learn educational skills, after-school activities for kids and more.

"We have international initiatives that we'll be working with over the next several years. Some of those things will involve the youth. I'm talking about things for elementary and middle school students. We're hoping to collaborate with the elementary school down the street and St. Louis Public Schools, and, we've also been in contact with Sensient Colors, who was instrumental in helping us purchase the land from them," Blackman said.

New projects that are inspiring new hope.

"People over here need to know they're not staying in a neighborhood that's going down. They're staying in a neighborhood that's being lifted up," said nearby business owner, Paul Townsend.

"We have so many empty spaces that need to be filled up different types of resources, so I think those two developments will be good for our community," said Tiffany Parker.

Right now, no date has been set for when the museum will be completed.