Mushroom hunter finds human remains in Pevely

The remains had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a mushroom hunter discovered human remains Sunday evening in Pevely.

The Pevely Police Department said officers were called to the 9000 block of Taylor Drive at around 7:20 after the forager found the remains in a nearby woodline. The officers confirmed the presence of remains, and detectives and crime scene investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called in to process the scene.

The remains were taken to the Regional Medical Examiner's office and an autopsy was performed. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the remains had not been positively identified and remained with the medical examiner. Police have not said how long the person may have been dead before they were found.