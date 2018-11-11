ST. PETERS, Mo. — A family driving eastbound over Salt River Road in St. Charles County was hit by a driver on the other side of the road Friday night. Jennavecia Ruvalcaba, 4, was sitting in the back seat. She later died at the hospital.

According to the St. Peters Police Department, the Jeep had two adults and three children. The Chevy van had one adult. Everyone was transported to the hospital with various injuries.

Jennavecia was taken to St. Joseph's Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

READ: 4-year-old girl killed in crash in St. Peters identified

An early investigation shows that the 2000 Chevy van was traveling westbound when his vehicle hit a patch of ice, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. His van crossed over into the eastbound lanes of Salt River Road, striking the 2017 Jeep Cherokee head-on.

Strangers, who were passing by, pulled over onto the side of the road to try to help, including John Behringer, who shared his experience with 5 On Your Side.

"I went and tried to help the girl that had been ejected, and then learned about the little girl who wasn't breathing, and got her, and laid her down on the road and tried to find a pulse," he explained.

Behringer waited with the family until the paramedics arrived.

"I'm trying to put it out of my mind," Behringer explained. "I actually am having a hard time dealing with it," he said.

Behringer was on his way home from work. He got off around 10 p.m.., exited 370, and that's when he came across the wreck.

He said that he travels close to 100 miles every day, commuting to Bridgeton, Missouri, for work. He told 5 On Your Side that he has never encountered such a terrible car crash.

"My heart goes out to the parents...I would never wish it on anybody," he said.

© 2018 KSDK