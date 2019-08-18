PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — The family of Granite City resident Eugenia Collins wants answers after she was killed in a hit and run in Pontoon Beach on Wednesday.

Funny, vivacious, and a heart so big that Collins was known as 'Aunt Gina' to many.

"My mom was our everything," said Marissa Graves.

Graves and her sister, Kayla Lancaster, swipe through family photos on their phone, trying to understand how their favorite person is no longer here to create even more memories.

"She was a mother to every single person she met. She never met a stranger, everyone was family. She loved everything that she touched and every person that she met," her daughters add. "I'm glad she's not hurting anymore and she's with God."

On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., Collins was walking along Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach when a car slammed into her and took off. She died from her injuries.

Police released surveillance footage of the car they believe is responsible.

RELATED: Pontoon Beach police looking for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

"We just want to know what happened in her last moments, we deserve closure," Collins' family says.

Collins' four children are trying to put the pieces together on why their mom was there so late. But they did find out that their mom wasn't alone after she was hit.

"We found out that there were two little boys who found my mom on the street and one of them was holding her head and one of them was holding her hand," Graves said. "We're just really blessed that they were so caring and loving and we want to know who they were so we can thank them, for being with her in her last moments."

There are still more unanswered questions. Like, who could have possibly done this?

But as her family tries to learn more information on her death, Collins' lively spirit will continue to live on in their hearts.

Police say they do not have a license plate on the vehicle. The department has reached out to the FBI to see if they can help with enhancements to the video.

If you happen to have any information, contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100.