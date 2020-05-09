"My son loved being a St. Louis police officer and he made us proud" says officer Bohannon's dad

"We are all hurting. We loved and miss my son so much. He loved serving and protecting his community," said a grief-stricken Alfred Bohannon.

ST. LOUIS — It was an emotional and heartfelt sight to see.

Dozens of people packed Tilles Park Friday night and raised their candles high for St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

The brave 29-year-old police officer was shot and killed while responding to a shooting call on the city's south side nearly a week ago.

"These police officers they put on these uniforms with pride, just like my son. We all loved my son and he loved being a police officer," said the fallen officer's grief-stricken father, Alfred Bohannon, the father.

Bohannon told the crowd his son "loved serving his community" for three and a half years.

"He had to make sure he looked good and proper every day so he could represent what he loved," said Bohannon.

The proud dad says his son also enjoyed being on the front lines of recent protests.

"When he screamed whose streets? He meant our streets! There was no division, " added the officer's father.

On this summer night, people of all races united for one purpose: to honor the fallen police officer who served with a smile, patrolled the streets with dignity and inspired countless children.

"I met Officer Bohannon last year during the Police Explorers' Program. It's for us teenagers who want to grow up and become police officers. He was such a great guy. He could really play basketball and he encouraged me so much. My heart sank when I heard what happened to him. It's like a hole in my heart, but now more than ever, I want to become a police officer," said ninth-grader John Durphy.

"Officer Bohannon was such a proper, fine young officer. I can't believe he's gone. He was always willing to serve. He served well and he made me proud. He was just getting into his career and we're all hurting. I think the candlelight vigil will allow us all to finally grieve together. He was a gentle giant," said Bohannon's police captain Christi Marks.

A "gentle giant" gone too soon from his wife, their three children and Bohannon's proud community.

"My heart is just broken. Officer Bohannon served us all well. He served tirelessly and today during this very difficult time, I'm declaring Officer Tamarris Bohanonon Memorial Day in the City of St. Louis," said a visibly saddened Mayor Lyda Krewson.

"So, remember when you see a police officer, a person in blue when they're out there trying to protect you, show them some love! Officer Tamarris Bohannon was trying to live out Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream. My son was trying to love everybody," said Alfred Bohannon.