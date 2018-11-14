ST. LOUIS — The NAACP said today St. Louis Lambert Airport is in a 'civil rights crisis' and the local chapter issued a travel advisory for people who use Lambert.

The NAACP says minority workers at Lambert are treated unfairly. They cited specific examples, including how Southwest Airlines treats its black employees.

These complaints first surfaced last year, when the St. Louis chapter investigated allegations of racial discrimination made by employees Southwest Airlines. The NAACP claimed Southwest employees at Lambert used racial insults and there was inconsistent and unfair discipline against workers because of their skin color.

The group says in the year since these initial allegations, not much has changed. On Tuesday, they stepped up their criticism, calling the airport a civil rights crisis.

"They need to know when they interface with people out at Lambert Airport, and especially those employees, that in some cases those employees are working under duress," President of the St. Louis City NAACP Adolphus Pruitt said Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement this afternoon. Southwest said it's committed to an inclusive environment and investigated the concerns bought up last year.

Southwest also said it used that opportunity to make some necessary changes, but is not aware of any current concerns. The full statement is as follows:

Southwest is committed to an inclusive environment for all of its Employees. We pride ourselves on our internal Culture, but even more importantly, our goal is to provide our Employees with a workplace that is free of discrimination and we take such allegations seriously.

As the St. Louis City NAACP chapter knows, when information is provided to Southwest regarding such allegations, we act swiftly to investigate and take appropriate action. This process allows us the opportunity to have open dialog with our Employees, to reiterate our commitment to a positive work environment, and to make any necessary changes for the benefit of the workplace.

One thing that the St. Louis City NAACP and Southwest have in common is our dedication to our St. Louis Employees. We continue to work with our St. Louis Leaders to promote an inclusive environment and we remain open to listening to any concerns our Employees would like to discuss.

We are unaware of any current concerns. As we have stated to St. Louis City NAACP President in the past, we welcome any information that he would like to share with Southwest and we will conduct an internal investigation if necessary.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport released the following statement:

The City takes any allegation of discrimination seriously. We expect any contractor, vendor or other entity doing business with the City to act lawfully. At the present time, we are not aware of any outstanding complaints made by any employee of Southwest Airlines.

