NAACP says noose found near GM plant in Wentzville

The FBI is investigating.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The NAACP says a hate symbol was found on a tree near an automotive plant in St. Charles County.

John Bowman, President of the St. Louis County NAACP, said he was made aware of a rope tied like a noose in Wentzville, Missouri. Bowman said the Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the matter. Bowman was reluctant to speculate on the matter until the investigation was complete.

A photo shows a rope tied like a noose hanging from a tree. Bowman said workers noticed it and reported it to the FBI.

The tree was on a property near the GM Wentzville Assembly plant. The plant's workers have been on strike since Sept. 14. The United Auto Workers Union is calling on automakers for a new contract that increases wages and increases paid time off.

Bowman said the NAACP "would be very pleased" if the investigation revealed the rope was not a targeted message and was harmless.