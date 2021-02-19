NAACP says Missouri violating inmates' rights by not vaccinating them against COVID-19

The complaint claims detainees who meet the CDC's priority guidelines are not getting vaccinated for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis City NAACP has filed complaints against the State of Missouri’s Department of Health & Senior Services saying the state passing over inmates eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which violates their rights.

According to the press release, the NAACP alleges that the state is violating Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act by failing to vaccinate detainees that meet Centers for Disease Control priority guidelines. Section 1557 is the nondiscrimination provision of the ACA. The law prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs or activities.

The NAACP also states that “deliberate indifference” to a prisoner's serious medical needs constitutes a violation of the cruel and unusual punishment clause of the 8th Amendment.

As part of their claim, the NAACP said the department “have/are not” vaccinating detainees in State facilities who fall into the following category in any phase:

People aged 75 years and older

People aged 65—74 years

People aged 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions

Pregnant women

Missouri has roughly 855 inmates older than 65 behind bars, and 42 inmates have died in connection with the coronavirus, the press release said.

“While we are well aware that the CDC makes recommendations with respect to who should be offered COVID-19 vaccine first, and each state has its own plan for deciding who will be vaccinated first and how they can receive vaccines; that ‘Does Not’ exempt the State from long-standing civil rights nondiscrimination requirements when utilizing Federal assistance,” said Adolphus M. Pruitt, II, President of the NAACP.