NAACP to give update on St. Louis area police chase policy review

NAACP officials will update efforts by the Department of Justice in a Wednesday news conference.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — NAACP chapters of St. Louis and St. Louis County are stepping up their call for police departments to revise their police chase policies. Their initial effort was made back in May, after a family of five was killed in a crash that happened during a police chase.

NAACP officials said they requested involvement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for assistance to review and modify police chase policies in St. Louis city and county. Wednesday’s news conference will update that process.

In May, five relatives of the Simmons family were killed in a crash after a police chase. After their initial request, NAACP officials said they have conducted interviews and reviews of the St. Louis and St. Louis County police chase policies and shared their initial findings with the DOJ.

In a statement, NAACP officials said they are committed to a transparent process of keeping the public informed as much as possible, and Wednesday’s news conference is an opportunity to update that process and answer questions.

"People in stolen cars run from police and when they do that, they don't care about who's in their way. It's no different than being hit by a stray bullet. It's just a bigger piece of metal,” St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt said in May.

John Hayden, then-St. Louis Police chief, discussed the city’s police chase policy at a board of alderman public safety meeting.

“It’s very specific and it’s one of the more conservative ones across the country. We preach the policy to officers and they have to read it once a month, to make sure everybody is on the same page. At the same time, we want to make sure people are not only reading the policy but following the policy,” Hayden said.