FERGUSON, Mo. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Ferguson Monday afternoon to join community leaders along with state elected officials to push for final congressional approval of HR – 1, The For the People Act of 2019; and HR 4, The Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019.

Both bills are part of Speaker Pelosi’s push to restore ethics and transparency to government as she fights to restore voting rights and push back against wide-spread voter suppression. Congressman Clay is a co-sponsor of both measures.