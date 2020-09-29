Watch Live: Cal Fire provides update on Glass Fire

All evacuation warnings in the Angwin area have been upgraded to an evacuation order.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — 11 a.m. update:

Cal Fire provided updates to emergency crews' responses to the Glass Fire over Facebook Live Monday.

10:20 a.m. update:

An evacuation warning in Napa County has been upgraded to an evacuation order, according to a tweet from Cal Fire Tuesday morning.

The evacuation order includes the following areas:

South of Chiles Pope Valley Road

Eat of Ink Grande Road

West of Pope Valley Cross Road

All evacuation warnings in the Angwin area have been upgraded to an evacuation order.

Original Story:

Firefighters say they hope dying winds will allow them to bear down on a wildfire that's exploded in the Northern California wine country. The Glass Fire tripled in size Monday, with about 70,000 people under evacuation orders, including the entire town of Calistoga.

The Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road. It has burned roughly 43,000 acres with no containment. Nearly 8,500 structures are currently threatened, while at least 100 have been destroyed.

Evacuation Orders:

Evacuation Centers:

Cross Walk Church: 2590 First Street, Napa

A Place to Play (Temporary Evacuation Point) 2375 West 3rd Street, Santa Rosa

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (accepting sheltering in cars and RVs. Not ready for congregant sheltering at this point.) 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Peteluma

Petaluma Veteran’s Building (Temporary Evacuation Point and shelter) 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Sonoma Raceway (Temporary Evacuation Point, car sheltering and camping) 29355 Arnold Dr.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclimation for Napa, Sonoma, and Shasta counties because of the impacts the Glass and Zogg Fires, which includes thousands of acres burned, buildings and homes destroyed, and the evacuation of residents.

So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people and destroyed 7,000 buildings.

Maps

An evacuation map and details on evacuations and evacuation shelter for the Glass Fire are available on the Napa County website HERE or on the map below.

A Sonoma County evacuation map is available below. Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Santa Rosa Vets Hall and Petaluma Vets Hall. The Santa Rosa Fairgrounds

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

