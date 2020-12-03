ST. LOUIS — Two weeks after changing his plea to guilty in the Russian-roulette style shooting death of his co-worker Katlyn Alix, former St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren said he owes her family no damages because she knew the risk she was taking.

The statement came in a response on Wednesday to a wrongful death lawsuit that Alix's mother filed against Hendren and his partner, officer Patrick Riordan.

The response also revealed new details about Hendren and Alix's relationship.

Hendren admitted to shooting and killing Alix at his apartment on Jan. 24, 2019. He and Riordan were supposed to on patrol in a different district at the time of the shooting.

Hendren said he and Alix were taking turns firing at each other with a revolver that had a single bullet in it.

Alix was struck in the chest and later died at SLU Hospital.

Hendren changed his plea to guilty during a Feb. 28 court appearance. According to the plea deal, he will serve seven years in prison for armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter.

In the response filed Wednesday, Hendren admitted to acting recklessly on the night of Alix's death. But his attorney, Talmage Newton, said Alix assumed risk by voluntarily participating in the game.

Hendren also admitted to certain allegations in the wrongful death lawsuit filed in October, including that he and Alix were involved in a romantic relationship and Alix had been planning to divorce her husband.

Hendren said that Alix was in the process of moving in with him when she was shot.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

The night Alix was killed, Hendren's attorney said Alix contacted Hendren first:

"Defendant states that Alix initiated contact that night via a text: 'Hi, I’m happy, lets [sic] hang out.' To which the defendant responded. Defendant further states that at [11:18 p.m.], Alix texted Hendren directly, 'Come see me.'"

When officers Alix and Riordan got to his house, Hendren admitted that he drank a small amount of alcohol and Alix also drank alcohol. He denied any illegal drug use by the three of them.

Hendren admitted taking out his personal revolver but claimed Alix was the first person to brandish an off-duty weapon that night.

"Defendant states that Alix voluntarily engaged in this activity and assumed the risk of bodily injury or death," Talmage said in the response.

Talmage went on to say that Alix's family is not entitled to any damages from her death.

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

In October , Scott Rosenblum, one of the lawyers respresenting Alix's family, released the following statement:

"All the lawyers involved — myself, my son Cole Rosenblum, as well as Johnny Simon of the Simon law firm — absolutely believe this is a righteous lawsuit and feel confident that the facts will support our claim."

In his February court appearance, Hendren apologized to Alix's mother after changing his plea.

"I hope in some small way it can help heal the brokenness I've caused," Hendren said.