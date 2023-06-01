Local organizations offer help, education on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized every year on Jan. 11.

MISSOURI, USA — Many local organizations and law enforcement agencies are bringing light to Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized around the country every Jan. 11. Many agencies and organizations also participate in the #WearBlue campaign to bring awareness and encourage others to prevent trafficking by reporting to local law enforcement.

Human trafficking is a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor or commercial sex. Millions of men, women and children are trafficked around the world, including in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Safe Connections helps those who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including survivors of human trafficking, with counseling and crisis support.

In 2022, there were 260 cases of human trafficking in Missouri, seeing a 48% increase over the past decade, according to Safe Connections.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also participating in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative that began on Monday.

The initiative is focused on troopers making a concentrated effort to educate drivers about human trafficking.

Human trafficking is not specific to age, race, or gender. Here are some signs to look out for:

Presence of older significant other

Travel with an older partner who's not related

Signs of psychological coercion, depression, anxiety, overly submissive attitude

Lack of control over time/money/personal items

Physical trauma

Poor health

Coached/rehearsed responses to questions

Drug use

Homelessness