St. Louis businesses celebrating National Ice Cream Day on July 17

ST. LOUIS — Beat the heat with National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17. Many local businesses are celebrating with raffles, deals, and of course, ice cream. Check out where in St. Louis you can celebrate with friends and family.

Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream

Enter to win an iPad mini with a purchase at any of their three locations in South County, Soulard, and Maplewood. One entry per person.

Find their locations and menu here.

Clementine’s Ice Cream

The first 50 households in line at noon will receive a free limited-edition Clementine’s t-shirt at all six locations. Clementine's recently released ice cream flavors based on Harry Potter.

Clementine's is also hosting a giveaway for a trip for two to Universal Orlando. To participate, click here to find out rules and instructions on how to enter.

Click here to find their locations.

Fritz’s Frozen Custard

All day on July 17, customers can get a free one-scoop cone with any purchase at all locations around the area.

All five locations can be found on their website.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's launched their summer collection, At the Pool, which includes two brand-new flavors. Bombastix Sundae Cone is available starting July 14 and Butterscotch Popcorn is now available.

Check out their full menu and location here.

Serendipity Ice Cream

Celebrate the grand opening of their new shop in The Grove on National Ice Cream Day. The first 100 guests to purchase a pint will receive a commemorative ice cream dip-scooper.

Their new location is located at 4400 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO.

Find their menu and location on their website.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more celebrations are announced. Email your deals to tips@ksdk.com.