ST. LOUIS — Police are encouraging residents in the bi-state to get out and meet their neighbors Tuesday night.
It’s all for National Night Out, which is being held on Aug. 6 this year.
National Night Out promotes police and community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is to make neighborhoods safer.
There are events all over the St. Louis area. Check out the list below for an organized event closest to you.
East St. Louis
5-7 p.m.
In the field next to the Orr Weathers Housing development
1400 Missouri Avenue
Ballwin
5-8 p.m.
Woerther Elementary School parking lot
314 New Ballwin Road
University City
5-8 p.m.
McNair Campus
8136 Groby Road
Edwardsville
5-8:30 p.m.
Edwardsville City Park
101 s. Buchanan Street
Spanish Lake
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Spanish Lake Park
12500 Spanish Pond Road
O’Fallon, Missouri
6-8 p.m.
Emge Elementary School
250 Fallon Parkway
Shrewsbury
6-8 p.m. Wehner Park
7600 Hazel Avenue
South St. Louis City
6-8:30 p.m.
Chouteau Park
De Soto
6-9 p.m.
Sycamore Hills Apartments
1233 Cedar Valley Drive
St. Louis City moved the official National Night Out recognition day from the first Tuesday of August to the first Tuesday of October.