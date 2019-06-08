ST. LOUIS — Police are encouraging residents in the bi-state to get out and meet their neighbors Tuesday night.

It’s all for National Night Out, which is being held on Aug. 6 this year.

National Night Out promotes police and community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is to make neighborhoods safer.

There are events all over the St. Louis area. Check out the list below for an organized event closest to you.

East St. Louis

5-7 p.m.

In the field next to the Orr Weathers Housing development

1400 Missouri Avenue

Ballwin

5-8 p.m.

Woerther Elementary School parking lot

314 New Ballwin Road

University City

5-8 p.m.

McNair Campus

8136 Groby Road

Edwardsville

5-8:30 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park

101 s. Buchanan Street

Spanish Lake

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Spanish Lake Park

12500 Spanish Pond Road

O’Fallon, Missouri

6-8 p.m.

Emge Elementary School

250 Fallon Parkway

Shrewsbury

6-8 p.m. Wehner Park

7600 Hazel Avenue

South St. Louis City

6-8:30 p.m.

Chouteau Park

De Soto

6-9 p.m.

Sycamore Hills Apartments

1233 Cedar Valley Drive

St. Louis City moved the official National Night Out recognition day from the first Tuesday of August to the first Tuesday of October.