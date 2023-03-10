Where you can meet your neighbors and police on National Night Out

National Night Out promotes police and community partnerships along with neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is to make neighborhoods safer.

ST. LOUIS — Police want you to get out and meet officers and your neighbors Tuesday night.

It's all part of National Night Out, which is being held on Oct. 3 this year.

The day was established in 1984 when cities across the country block off streets for residents to attend safe and fun parties.

St. Louis County is hosting an event at Love Park that will feature the St. Louis County Police Department, county parks senior staff, park rangers, the West County Fire Protection District and ADT Security.

Across the river in Edwardsville, the Edwardsville Police Department is hosting its event in Edwardsville City Park.

"Enjoy free hot dogs, Prairie Farms ice cream, bounce houses, giveaways, music, and more," the event page says.

There are also dozens of National Night Out events planned around the City of St. Louis. You can find more information in the map below.