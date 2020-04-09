Car crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a car crash in north St. Louis early Friday.
Emergency crews responded at 1:01 a.m. to Natural Bridge and Shreve for a report of a crash. They arrived to find one car in a grassy area off the road.
A woman died at the scene, St. Louis police said. Officers closed off a section of the road while they investigated what happened.
A 5 On Your Side photojournalist who went to the scene said there was an 8-foot embankment near the crash scene, and the car ended up about 50 yards off the road. Another person was seen being treated by first responders near an ambulance.
The St. Louis police department’s accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation. No other information has been released.