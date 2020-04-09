Car crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

The car ended up about 50 yards off the road, a 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene observed

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a car crash in north St. Louis early Friday.

Emergency crews responded at 1:01 a.m. to Natural Bridge and Shreve for a report of a crash. They arrived to find one car in a grassy area off the road.

A woman died at the scene, St. Louis police said. Officers closed off a section of the road while they investigated what happened.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist who went to the scene said there was an 8-foot embankment near the crash scene, and the car ended up about 50 yards off the road. Another person was seen being treated by first responders near an ambulance.