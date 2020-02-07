Naturalization ceremony to be held at Drive-In St. Louis

At the ceremony, about 55 people will become US citizens

ST. LOUIS — The US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri will hold a naturalization ceremony at Drive-In St. Louis.

At the ceremony, about 55 people will become US citizens. Their oath ceremonies and interviews were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel will oversee the ceremony, courtroom deputy Jeanne Van Rhein will administer the Oath of Allegiance and Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice George Draper III will be the guest speaker.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday and it kicks off the Schnucks Freedom Fest event at the drive-in for Fourth of July weekend.

About naturalization:

"Naturalization is the most significant benefit USCIS offers. Immigrants who lawfully join our country through naturalization express their attachment to our Constitution and commitment to assimilate into our society."