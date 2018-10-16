ST. LOUIS – If you’re an NBA fan in the Lou, like me – you don’t have a hometown team to cheer for.

Luckily, there’s a few NBA players who grew up in St. Louis you can cheer for.

Jayson Tatum kicks off his second NBA season with the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. He’ll wear shoes inspired by his 10-month-old son nicknamed Deuce.

The Chaminade grad was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2017 NBA draft after spending one season with Duke. He had one heck of a rookie year with the Celtics.

This summer Tatum had his high school number retired at Chaminade.

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night on TNT.

Bradley Beal is also a graduate of Chaminade. He’s entering his seventh NBA season with the Washington Wizards.

Last season, Beal averaged 22.6 points per game, according to NBA advanced stats. He also scored a then season-high of 40 points against the Phoenix Suns.

The Wizards open their season on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

He was drafted No. 3 in the 2012 draft by the Wizards. In his rookie season in 2012-2013, he was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Ben McLemore is starting his fifth NBA season with the Sacramento Kings.

McLemore spent three of his high school years playing for Wellston High School before it was shut down. He then went on to finish his senior year in Virginia and Texas.

McLemore was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. He spent three seasons with the Kings before joining the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2016-2017 season. In July 2018, McLemore was traded back to the Kings.

The Kings open their season on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

