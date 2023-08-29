Police, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ask for help locating 14-year-old from Florissant

Haylie Headrick, 14, went missing from her Florissant home on Aug. 16, according to a news release from NCMEC.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is requesting the public's help in finding a missing girl.

Headrick is 5 feet tall, weighs between 100 and 105 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Florissant police said the teen last had contact with her father on Aug. 25. She is believed to be in the north St. Louis County area.