Nearly $15K raised for family who lost 2-year-old girl in fire

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A family lost their 2-year-old daughter in a fire and people are stepping up to offer help.

A GoFundMe set up by one of the victims’ brothers raised $13,213 as of Monday afternoon. It was created just two days ago. The fundraiser has a goal of $30,000.

“My brother and sister-in-law’s house caught fire and they lost everything. My brother is in the hospital with third degree burns from trying to go in and save his baby girl but unfortunately, he wasn't able to get to her and she didn't make it out she was only 2 years old. These people are in shock and devasted. They are in need of some love and support. anything would help they need clothes, shoes etc..” the brother wrote on GoFundMe.

The fire happened at a home on Kingsway Drive in Farmington Friday night. When the fire department arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man and 4-year-old boy had managed to escape, but a 2-year-old girl was still trapped inside the home. After crews searched, they found her dead.

The 31-year-old man had serious burns and was taken to a hospital, according to the GoFundMe. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall office, with the assistance of the St. Francois County Coroner and the Farmington Police department are investigating the cause of the fire.