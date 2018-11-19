CASTLE POINT, Mo. — A Castle Point man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing his neighbor from her burning home just before seven on Monday morning.

Demarcus Jones isn’t typically an early bird. But he was taking his dog on a walk when he noticed something wasn’t right at the house across the street.

“I ended up seeing something that looked odd,” Jones said.

Smoke was coming from Ruby Lee Eaisly’s home on the 10 thousand block of Barron Drive.

“I went for the screen door it just came open on its own,” Jones said.

“Right then and there she was right there on the floor unconscious and we just dragged her out. As soon as she hit the oxygen she woke back up.”

The neighbor comforted the woman, who is in her 60s, until the ambulance arrived. At last check, Ruby is in the ICU with smoke-related injuries. No one is more thankful for James’s quick actions than Ruby’s son James.

"If it wasn't for those people she wouldn't be here," James said.

Eaisly admits it hurts seeing his childhood home turned to charred rubble. Despite the damage, he isn’t surprised his mother survived the flames.

"She's a tough bird, lets put it that way," the son said.

“She was sucking a lot of smoke and a lot of heat,” Rich Hilligardt, a Metro North Fire Department captain.

“It’s a good thing neighbors were around, it really was."

The fire department isn’t wasting any time either, they have a good idea of what happened.

"It could be the tv or the wall outlet,” Hilligardt said. “Both are cooked so bad."

Considering the close call, everyone is keeping perspective of what’s really important.

“Especially around the holidays, it would have been so bad for someone to lose their mother,” Demarcus James said.

“I am so glad she's alright. I will be keeping an extra lookout on my family."

