CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was found shot to death in Cahokia Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they initially thought the man died of natural causes. His body was decomposed when they found him. Family and friends identified the victim as 47-year-old Jermaine Ross, a well-known barber in the area.

Cahokia police said one of Ross' friends stopped by his house on Elm Street for a hair cut around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the door was slightly open, so the friend went inside and that's when he found the Ross dead. Investigators said he was shot once and they believe he was in the house for three to four days.

Police said they do have leads on this case. If you know anything about Ross' murder call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

