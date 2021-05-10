New neighborhood service centers open at 4 St. Louis area libraries

A new partnership can help you with federal forms, tax documents, getting a passport and more

ST. LOUIS — Let's face it, filling out federal documents and tax forms can be challenging. A new partnership with Congresswoman Cori Bush and local libraries is looking to make that process a bit easier.

Bush is partnering with two libraries in St. Louis city and two libraries in St. Louis County for what's being called "neighborhood service centers."

According to a news release sent by Bush’s office, you can go to the participating libraries and meet with Bush's constituent services team to get assistance with navigating federal agencies, tax resources, passports, immigration assistance and more.

"Constituent service is about meeting our neighbors where they are," Bush said in the release. "I'm grateful to the St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library for their partnership in this effort, and I'm beyond excited to see the impact our constituent services team will have on the lives and livelihoods of our community members through their expanded programming."

The Neighborhood Service Centers in the city operate Monday and Wednesday. The County locations are open Tuesday and Thursday. The centers will operate though the end of the year.

Locations include:

Walnut Park Library located at 5760 W Florissant Avenue. Open from noon to 5 p.m.

Carpenter Library located at 3309 S Grand Boulevard. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Branch located at 9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock Road Branch located at 10267 St Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

