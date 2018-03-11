FESTUS, Mo. — Festus neighbors who live in the Pebble Creek South subdivision off of Highway A said MoDOT needs to make the road safer before more drivers are hurt or killed.

“There’s another fatal accident that happened in front of your subdivision, check on your kiddos,” Jeannie Baumgartner, a neighbor said.

It’s a call she’s gotten too many times to count from neighbors after cars collide at the entrance of her Pebble Creek South subdivision.

“It happens so often here,” Baumgartner said.

On Monday she got the same call, thankfully her family was safe but a young father, Kolvy Smith, died in that wreck.

“Kolvy, I didn’t even know him,” Baumgartner said. “To know another 26-year-old young man, a father was killed on this stretch of highway. It’s like how many deaths need to happen before someone does something?”

“It gets you a little sunk in the stomach when you see the wreck that happened,” Matthew Koester, a neighbor said. “It makes you think that could have happened to me or my family.”

Matthew Koester is the trustee of Pebble Creek North subdivision just down the street where neighbors experience the same turning trouble.

“You look in your rearview mirror and think good grief, here we go... don't hit me, don’t hit me,” Koester said.

Koester said for a year he’s tried to get MoDOT to make changes.

“The budget is not conducive to making the turn lane,” Koester read from an email on his phone.

“I’ll make another solution and then they say the budget isn't the concern. It's either the budget or it's not.”

But MoDOT told 5 On Your Side help is on the horizon.

Crews will resurface the road and upgrade guardrails between Old Highway 21 to just east of Collins.

This project will also add turn lanes at Harrison Lake Road. MoDOT wants to add turn lanes at two other locations, including Burning Tree Lane (the main road in Pebble Creek South). Currently there is no funding for that.

Baumgartner said more work needs to go into the plans and the work needs begin sooner rather than later.

“How many people are going to die before 2021?” Baumgartner asked.

“Will it be my son? My neighbor Thresa? My sister Marie? To me this is unacceptable.”

Smith’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help his widow and children as they grieve his loss.

