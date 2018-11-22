IMPERIAL, Mo. — Thomas Bruce, the man charged with 17 crimes in connection with Monday’s assault and shooting at Catholic Supply, was arrested at his home in the 3300 block of Germania in Imperial early Wednesday morning.

Bruce's home is in the back corner of the Quail Run neighborhood on Old Highway M near Antonia. People on all sides of him woke up around 5:00 AM Wednesday to see Bruce’s home surrounded by police officers.

Investigators were going in and out of his home all morning and into the afternoon. They carried multiple boxes of evidence out to their cars.

Chris Everding met Tom Bruce a few months ago when Bruce and his wife moved into the neighborhood. Everding's a do-it-yourself mechanic and he says Bruce would come over to chat and offer to help with fixing cars.

He says Bruce didn't seem like the type of person who might hurt someone else.

“Just super nice,” said Everding. “I mean, I've never had a nicer neighbor. I've never had any neighbors who talked to me like he did.”

Neighbors also said Bruce's wife was at home when her husband was taken away. 5 On Your Side asked police if she's being held or questioned. They said they wouldn't comment on that without charges being filed.

© 2018 KSDK