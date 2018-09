Bellefountaine Park was filled with faith, family, neighborhood and a whole lot of music Saturday for Peacefest 2018.

Local pastors spoke to crowds about bringing peace to our city. There was food, live music, the St. Louis Leadership Softball Classic and The Midwest Regional Kick Ball Classic, along with a balloon release for peace with one thousand balloons.

People say peace is more important now than ever before.

