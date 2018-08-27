ALTON, Ill. — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a birthday party ended with one person dead and two others injured in a triple shooting. Neighbors said around 2 a.m., they could hear several gunshots on West 19th street in Alton, Illinois.

"I seen the party going on already, but it just got more people and more people,” said one long-time resident, who was babysitting her grandson when she saw the house party begin to get out-of-hand.

"It was cars from one side to the other side in the alley,” she explained. “It was that many people. Underage kids drinking, no adult supervision."

The woman said she called the Alton Police Department four times over the course of several hours.

"They come up here 3 times, and they didn't stop one time,” she said.

5 On Your Side stopped by Alton PD and spoke with the Major Case Squad Sargent, who is handling this case. He said, at this time, he had no comment with regard to our questions about the four phone calls.

Around 2 a.m. neighbors described hearing several gunshots, although it was hard to pinpoint exactly how many. The woman who spoke to 5 On Your Side said when she stepped outside to see what was happening, what she saw was devastating. She did not want to be identified because the person or people responsible have not yet been caught.

“I also seen a young man lying in front of my son's house,” she said. “I seen that with my own eyes. It's not a good sight."

According to the Major Case Squad, three people were shot. Two people were taken to the hospital. One later died from the injuries.

“It hurts, in your own neighborhood. I've never seen anything like this, and I grew up in this neighborhood and I've never seen anything like this,” said the long-time resident.

The Major Case Squad is seeking information from the community. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-463-3521.

