Neighbors in district where fallen officer served remember him as 'amazing, friendly guy'

ST. LOUIS — In the Tiffany Park Neighborhood in south St. Louis, neighbors say they've enjoyed watching two special groups bond this summer on the basketball court: St. Louis cops and children.

"We were creating a basketball team where they, the police officers, were gonna play against the kids," said Krystal Williams, the President of the Tiffany Community Association.

Williams says her 10-year-old grandson and other boys especially loved one, cool cop: Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

"He was an amazing guy, made the kids around here feel love. I really liked that Officer Bohannon had a loving spirit," said Williams.

However, all week the basketball court in the neighborhood has been empty and so are many hearts.

The moms, dads and their children cannot believe the 29-year-old police who served, protected and befriended them for three and a half years is now gone.

"I was in Las Vegas when I got the news. I just couldn't believe it. I'm still devastated," added Krystal Williams.

Williams says hearing Officer Bohannon had been shot and killed while on the job in south St. Louis on Saturday, left her and her grandson heartbroken.

"My grandson was crying about the police officer. He was like 'Grandma that's the guy who played basketball with us.' Officer Bohannon would pull over his car, get out and shoot some hoops with the kids," said Williams.

"Officer Bohannon was one of our more diligent servicemen," said neighbor, Jon-Pierre Mitchom.

Mitchom's son also liked playing basketball with the young police officer. He said Bohannon cared about his community, especially the children.

"We knew him and he knew us. It's a huge loss," said Mitchom.